Fans React To Liverpool's Against Tottenham Following A Shocking Performance By Referee Paul Tierney

Liverpool get a draw away to Tottenham in a match that was full of controversy and shocking refereeing by Premier League referee Paul Tierney. The match finished with four goals, two bad calls, one red card and a Jurgen in a big rage.

After Manchester City comfortably beating Newcastle United earlier on in the day, despite Newcastle not getting a clear penalty at 2-0 down. It was important for Liverpool to answer back to the league leaders, which they failed to do with two dropped points.

It wasn't just any normal game draw however. The first half finished at 1-1 with goals from Harry Kane and Diogo Jota with two shocking decisions made by Paul Tierney also before the break.

Harry Kane fouled Andy Robertson with his stoods up, which Tierney responded with a yellow card. VAR officials saw nothing wrong and didn't tell Tierney to check.

Later on in the half, Diogo Jota got brought down by Emerson Royal without touching the ball. This fumed the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he let rip on the match official. Klopp then sarcastically bowed after receiving a yellow card by the referee.

The second half was full of more goals and drama as both Andy Robertson and Heung-Min Son both got on the scoresheet. It all kicked off again late in the match as Andy Robertson kicked out at Emerson Royal, in what was a deserved red card challenge.

However, Tierney gave Robbo a yellow before VAR officials told him to go to the screen. The yellow was then overturned to a red card by the referee, something he hadn't done earlier to England golden boy Harry Kane.

Here are the fan reactions to the result and drama:

The fume from the Liverpool fans is there for all to see, which I share with completely.

Despite he controversy and disappointment, Liverpool have to look forward now, with some fans being optimistic.

Rival fans also understand the anger from Liverpool fans and start questioning Paul Tierney's performance.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

