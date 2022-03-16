Fans React To Mohamed Salah Being Benched As Liverpool Face Arsenal

Fans reacted to Mohamed Salah being dropped by Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool take on Arsenal.

Liverpool FC announced the official lineup ahead of tonight's match against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a team with the usual suspects.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tonight's confirmed Liverpool lineup is as follows:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

A very strong team to face Liverpool's top-four rivals Arsenal.

However, you may notice that one name is missing; Mohamed Salah.

IMAGO / colorsport

The Egyptian has been relegated to the bench amid very public contract talks.

Liverpool and Arsenal supporters took to Twitter to react to Salah being benched.

One Liverpool supporter predicted that Mohamed Salah will come off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal.

Another bragged about Liverpool's squad depth and just how good the front three is.

Many fans were very surprised and even worried at the news that Mohamed Salah was not in the starting eleven.

Arsenal supporters, however, rejoiced that Salah did not start.

With Salah's contract now being debated publicly, some fans believe this is Klopp trying to show that Liverpool do not need the Egyptian.

