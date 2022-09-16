FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich | Where To Watch / Live Stream

Bayern Munich travel to FC Augsburg on Saturday for a Bundesliga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported transfer target Leroy Sane and former Reds legend Sadio Mane fare as Bayern look to build on an indifferent start to the season.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:30am ET

Pacific time: 6:30am PT

Central time: 8:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV but international viewers can watch it on Bet365.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, and Sportsnet.ca.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

