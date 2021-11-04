'Top Of The World' Former Liverpool And Atletico Madrid Striker Fernando Torres Has His Say On Egyptian King Mohamed Salah

Fernando Torres, who is now Atletico's youth team manager, talks about Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after the Champions League match, which featured two of his former teams, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Mohamed Salah is regarded has one of the two/three best players in the world by Fernando Torres, who himself was one of the best goalscorers around for both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

The 'Egyptian King' has been on the form of his life this season and despite not scoring in two matches, his performances have not dropped.

Torres, who was once Liverpool's golden boy, is one of many people to express their appreciation of the new golden boy of the Kop.

"The last two or three seasons have been amazing. I think he has been one of the best two or three players in the world in the past five or six years. It’s amazing, the consistency."

“You can see he breaks all the records and keeps scoring goals. We chat sometimes and I’m really happy for him because I saw him when he came to England."

"It was difficult at the beginning but he is a great guy and a great player and he is showing the world.”

"I’m so happy to see him at the top of the world right now, scoring for fun and being one of the most important players in the world in the last few years."