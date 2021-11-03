'I Miss Playing At Anfied' Former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Player Has Fond Memories Of His Time On Merseyside

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres, who is currently managing Atletico's youth team, has spoken of his brilliant memories at Anfield and playing alongside Steven Gerrard.

Torres was one of the best strikers this club has ever seen and was a major part in Rafa Benitez's time as Liverpool manager. He left Liverpool for Chelsea for £50m which left Liverpool fans bewildered.

We still dream to this day to have that slicked back hairstyle leading the line.

"I said many times I miss playing at Anfield and I miss playing with Stevie G and all the happy days. It’s always special to play in that stadium."

“Champions League nights, the atmosphere is great. Many memories come into my head, I’m excited to be back.”

El Nino states that he is exited for tonight's game and he can't wait to hear the Anfield crowd once again sing "You'll Never Walk Alone."

“I really want to enjoy from the first minute, even before. I want to enjoy You’ll Never Walk Alone back in the stand and with my son, it’s the first time for him. Hopefully we can watch a great game.”

“Today is going to be difficult for me because obviously Atletico is my team – but also Liverpool. But the most important thing is the atmosphere and the love the people are showing me since yesterday when we landed in Liverpool.”

“I’m sure everybody misses Melwood but it’s a big step forward for the club, the new complex. You can see the growth of the club. The way the team is doing, and the club getting bigger and bigger, is really nice to see from outside."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook