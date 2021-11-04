'It's Amazing' Former Liverpool Star Fernando Torres In Awe Of What Jurgen Klopp As Built At Anfield

Current Atletico Madrid youth manager Fernando Torres was a special visitor for the Champions Legaue match between his two former clubs, Liverpool and AtleticoMadrid.

He spoke after the game about his former team, Liverpool, about his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Torres, who was known as El Nino in his Liverpool days, returned back to Anfield last night for the first time since he's retirement from football.

After watching the reds beat the Spanish team once again, the former Liverpool striker had nothing but kind words about the work Jurgen Klopp has done.

“It’s amazing. From outside you can see all the hard work the club is doing and Jürgen also. The level of the team is huge, it’s great. You can see the people are still enjoying it."

"I think Jürgen understood from the first day the passion of the fans and they put it all together to create a great team."

“Everybody remembers the team that won the Premier League back, and the Champions League. They are one of the contenders in the last few years; also this season."

Torres made so many memories with Liverpool and states that it was the first time coming back to England since his retirement. Another memory was added to the collection.

"For me, it’s always special to see Liverpool playing and to be back in Liverpool is even more special because it’s the first time I will watch a game here in England since I retired – and it should be here in Liverpool.”



