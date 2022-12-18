FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Confirmed Lineups & Team News

Argentina will battle France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday and we will bring you details of the confirmed teams as soon as they are announced.

Keep reading for the latest team news and our predicted lineups as Lionel Messi goes head-to-head with Kylian Mbappe for the greatest prize of all.

Lionel Messi IMAGO / NurPhoto Kylian Mbappe IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Team News

Alarm bells must have been ringing for Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni when Messi appeared to feel his hamstring in the semi-final win against Croatia.

Despite also missing training on Thursday however, their captain and talisman will be fit and available to start the final.

Argentina hope to also have Angel Di Maria available after injury whilst Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel return after suspension.

France continue to be affected by the virus that has swept through the camp which saw Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, and Kingsley Coman sit out the 2-0 victory over Morocco.

Ibrahima Konate and Raphael Varane were the latest players to be reported as showing signs of illness but both were in training on Saturday alongside Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni who were also absent on Thursday with knocks.

Ibrahima Konate will be hoping to start for France in the World Cup final. IMAGO / Sven Simon

Karim Benzema will not be in the France squad despite reports claiming that he might be after returning to fitness.

Predicted Lineups

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Christian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France

Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezemann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |