FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go head to head for the biggest prize in football when Argentina meet France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday.
Both players have excelled for their nations and are also competing for the tournament's Golden Boot with each having scored five goals.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate was outstanding in the semi-final win over Morocco and will be hoping to retain his place over Dayot Upemecano.
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Ibrahima Konate
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Monday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.
[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
- Liverpool Battle Tottenham And Inter Milan For World Cup Star
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures/Results
- Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Close To Liverpool Move
- EXCLUSIVE: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG and Joelinton
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |