FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go head to head for the biggest prize in football when Argentina meet France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday.

Both players have excelled for their nations and are also competing for the tournament's Golden Boot with each having scored five goals.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate was outstanding in the semi-final win over Morocco and will be hoping to retain his place over Dayot Upemecano.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

