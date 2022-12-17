FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Predicted Lineups & How To Watch, Live Stream FREE
Lionel Messi will face off against Kylian Mbappe as Argentina take on France in the World Cup final on Sunday.
Both teams will be looking to win the trophy for the third time with Messi and Mbappe also fighting for the Golden Boot with each player sitting on five goals but Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud are only a goal behind themselves.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate will be hoping to keep his place in the French team after an impressive performance in the semi-final against Morocco and he could be in action against reported Reds target Enzo Fernandez.
Lionel Messi & Julian Alvarez
Kylian Mbappe
Olivier Giroud
Predicted Lineups
Argentina
Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Christian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
France
Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezemann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
Enzo Fernandez
Ibrahima Konate
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Monday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.
