FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Team News & Predicted Lineups

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go head to head for the biggest prize in football when Argentina meet France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar.

The two superstars are also competing for the tournament's Golden Boot with each having scored five goals but Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud are just one back on four.

Team News

Alarm bells must have been ringing for Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni when Messi appeared to feel his hamstring in the semi-final win against Croatia.

Despite also missing training on Thursday however, their captain and talisman will be fit and available to start the final.

Argentina hope to also have Angel Di Maria available after injury whilst Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel return after suspension.

France continue to be affected by the virus that has swept through the camp which saw Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, and Kingsley Coman sit out the 2-0 victory over Morocco.

Ibrahima Konate and Raphael Varane were the latest players to be reported as showing signs of illness but both were in training on Saturday alongside Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni who were also absent on Thursday with knocks.

Karim Benzema will not be in the France squad despite reports claiming that he might be after returning to fitness.

Predicted Lineups

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Christian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France

Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezemann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

