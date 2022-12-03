Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina v Australia - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / PA Images

All the key details as Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Australia in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez will try to help Lionel Messi and Argentina qualify for the quarter finals when they take on Australia in the Round of 16 match at the World Cup.

The winners of the tie will take on the Netherlands who beat the USA 3-1 in Saturday’s earlier match.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and can also be watched on the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

