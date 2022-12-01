Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada v Morocco - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Fotostand

All the key details as Liverpool target Jonathan David and Canada take on Morocco in the final round of matches in Group F at the World Cup.

Liverpool target Jonathan David and Canada take on Morocco in World Cup Group F on Thursday. Despite two lively performances, Canada cannot qualify for the knockout stages but Morocco need just a point to secure their passage to the last 16.

The latest standings in Group F can be found HERE.

Jonathan David

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AES (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC2, BBC iPlayer and can also be watched on the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

