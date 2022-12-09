Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: England v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

FIFA World Cup 2022: England v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as England take on Kylian Mbappe and France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and rumoured Reds target Jude Bellingham will try to help England reach the World Cup semi-finals when they face Kylian Mbappe's France on Saturday.

The winners of the tie will take on either Morocco or Portugal who will play their quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

imago1020063255h

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

