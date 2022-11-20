FIFA World Cup 2022: England v Iran, Where To Watch, Live Stream
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson could be in World Cup action when England take on Iran in Group B on Monday.
They will be joined by rumoured Reds target Jude Bellingham as Gareth Southgate hopes to see his team get off to the best possible start in Qatar with tough matches against the USA and Wales on the horizon.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Jordan Henderson & Jude Bellingham
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 1:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 8:00am ET
Pacific time: 5:00 am PT
Central time: 7:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:00 pm AEST
Read More
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Sports, Peacock, and Telemundo.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Breaking News: Liverpool Confirm That Midfield Investment Is Their Priority
- Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic
- Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
- Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |