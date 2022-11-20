FIFA World Cup 2022: England v Iran, Where To Watch, Live Stream

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson could be in World Cup action when England take on Iran in Group B on Monday.

They will be joined by rumoured Reds target Jude Bellingham as Gareth Southgate hopes to see his team get off to the best possible start in Qatar with tough matches against the USA and Wales on the horizon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Jordan Henderson & Jude Bellingham IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:00am ET

Pacific time: 5:00 am PT

Central time: 7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00 pm AEST

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Sports, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

