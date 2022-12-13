Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

All the key details as the in form Kylian Mbappe and France take on Morocco for a place in the World Cup final.
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate could line up alongside Kylian Mbappe as France take on Morocco on Wednesday with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

The winners of the tie will face Argentina in the final who beat Croatia 3-0 in their semi-final on Tuesday. Can Reds target Sofyan Amrabat and Morocco pull off a surprise?

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

