FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan v Croatia - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Japan take on Croatia in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino could be in action as Japan face the difficult task of trying to overcome Croatia in their Round of 16 match at the World Cup.

The winners of the tie will take on either Brazil or South Korea in the quarter-finals, who will play their Round of 16 match on Monday evening.

Former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino will try to help Japan into the World Cup quarter-finals.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and can also be watched on the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

