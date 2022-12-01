FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan v Spain - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Liverpool target Nico Williams starts for Spain as they take on Japan in World Cup Group E on Thursday.

Luis Enrique’s team need a point to guarantee their progress to the knockout stages whilst Japan who have former Red, Takumi Minamino in the squad need a victory to secure their passage to the last 16.

The latest standings in Group E can be found HERE.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time: 11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |