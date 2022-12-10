FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool target Matheus Nunes could be in action for Portugal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on Morocco on Saturday with a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake.
The winners of the tie will take on either England or France who will play their quarter-final on Saturday evening.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
- Liverpool Battle Tottenham And Inter Milan For World Cup Star
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures/Results
- Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Close To Liverpool Move
- EXCLUSIVE: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG and Joelinton
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |