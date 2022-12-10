Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Action Plus

All the key details as Morocco take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool target Matheus Nunes could be in action for Portugal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on Morocco on Saturday with a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake.

The winners of the tie will take on either England or France who will play their quarter-final on Saturday evening.

World Cup

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

