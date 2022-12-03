Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands v USA - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands take on the USA in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will captain the Netherlands as they face the USA in the Round of 16 match at the World Cup.

The 31-year-old will be looking to see his team become the first to make it into the quarter finals where the winners will face either Argentina or Australia.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and can also be watched on the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

