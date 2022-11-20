FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar v Ecuador, Where To Watch, Live Stream
The FIFA 2022 World Cup gets underway on Sunday when Qatar take on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is likely to be in action for the South Americans and will be wanting to help his team get off to the best possible start with a victory against the hosts in this opening Group A encounter.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 4:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 11:00am ET
Pacific time: 8:00 am PT
Central time: 10:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:00 am AEST (Monday)
Read More
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Sports and Telemundo.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
