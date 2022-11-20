FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar v Ecuador, Where To Watch, Live Stream

The FIFA 2022 World Cup gets underway on Sunday when Qatar take on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is likely to be in action for the South Americans and will be wanting to help his team get off to the best possible start with a victory against the hosts in this opening Group A encounter.

Liverpool target Moises Caicedo will be in action for Ecuador when they take on World Cup hosts Qatar on Sunday. IMAGO / News Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time: 8:00 am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00 am AEST (Monday)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Sports and Telemundo.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |