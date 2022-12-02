Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia v Switzerland - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Serbia take on Switzerland in the final round of matches in Group G at the World Cup.
Serbia take on Switzerland in Group G on Friday with both teams needing a victory to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. 

With Brazil already qualified, Serbia and Switzerland will be competing with Cameroon for that vital second spot.

World Cup

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Saturday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV4 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

