FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place Match: Croatia v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat will try and help Morocco finish in third place in the 2022 World Cup when they take on Croatia on Saturday.
Morocco have been the surprise team of the tournament and pushed France all the way in the semi-final before falling to a 2-0 defeat.
Croatia had also impressed making their way to the semi-finals before being undone by Lionel Messi and Argentina.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.
