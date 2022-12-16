Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place Match: Croatia v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Action Plus

FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place Match: Croatia v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Croatia and Morocco playoff for third place at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat will try and help Morocco finish in third place in the 2022 World Cup when they take on Croatia on Saturday.

Morocco have been the surprise team of the tournament and pushed France all the way in the semi-final before falling to a 2-0 defeat.

Croatia had also impressed making their way to the semi-finals before being undone by Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Randal Kolo Muani

Morocco have surprised everyone at this year's World Cup finals.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-1 AC Milan Match Highlights - Nunez Grabs A Brace, Clark & Doak Impress

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: An Early Look At How Jurgen Klopp Could Line Up His Reds For Carabao Cup Clash

By Neil Andrew
Josko Gvardiol
News

Report: Liverpool Have Shown 'Greatest Interest' In Joško Gvardiol Transfer

By Neil Andrew
Sofyan Amrabat
Transfers

Liverpool In Talks To Sign Morocco’s World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Thiago
Match Coverage

Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v AC Milan - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Sofyan Amrabat
News

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Met Agent Of Morocco World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat

By Neil Andrew
Randal Kolo Muani
Match Coverage

Watch: Randal Kolo Muani Goal Puts France One Step Closer To World Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Set To Become Liverpool’s Record Signing After Choosing Move To Anfield

By Damon Carr