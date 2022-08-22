Skip to main content

‘Firmino Could Tear Man Utd Apart’ - Pundit Predicts More Liverpool Brazilian Magic

A former Ireland international believes that Roberto Firmino could be pivotal for Liverpool as they prepare to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

The 30-year-old returned to full training this week after missing Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace a week ago.

With Darwin Nunez ruled out for three matches through suspension, and Diogo Jota injured, the Brazilian should get the nod to partner Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in attack.

Paddy Kenny told Football Insider that despite Firmino not being a first choice starter anymore, he could still be the difference maker at Old Trafford.

“Listen, he might not be the preferred option these days but he is still Roberto Firmino.

“How many goals has he scored for Liverpool? He knows where the net is. Even if he didn’t, this Man United team is shocking.

“Firmino could tear Man United apart if they play like they have done in their first two games, there is no doubt about that.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“He might not play the full 90 minutes but the last few times Man United have played Liverpool the game has been done in the first half.

“Nunez not playing is a shame for them but let’s not pretend like Firmino is a bad option.”

