Skip to main content
Five Liverpool Players That Could Be Added To Jurgen Klopp's Squad To Face Brentford

IMAGO / ANP

Five Liverpool Players That Could Be Added To Jurgen Klopp's Squad To Face Brentford

The Reds face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool travel to London on Monday to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's team, despite not being at their best, have won their last four matches and will be hoping to extend that run when they face Thomas Frank's Bees.

Liverpool Jürgen Klopp

Injury Concerns

Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott both picked up knocks in the 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Friday which could mean they need late checks on their fitness.

Returning Players?

Klopp was able to provide positive news in respect of some of the injured players in his squad which could mean he is boosted by reinforcements for the visit to Brentford.

James Milner

The 37-year-old picked up a slight hamstring issue in the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City but could already be back fit and available.

Liverpool James Milner
Liverpool Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones

England under-21 international Jones has struggled since picking up a foot injury in the Community Shield but has returned to full training meaning a comeback is imminent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian suffered a calf injury in training prior to the game at the Etihad but Klopp confirmed the striker is now back in contention and could feature on Monday.

Roberto Firmino, Fabinho

Fabinho

Fabinho could also return to the Reds squad after missing the match with the Foxes as he was attending the birth of his baby boy.

Liverpool Fabinho
Liverpool PSV Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo

Reds fans will be desperate to see their new signing in action at Brentford but it will be dependant on the remaining paperwork being completed in respect of his transfer from PSV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Return With Second Moises Caicedo Offer

By Neil Andrew
Brentford
Match Coverage

Brentford v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Road stand
Articles

What Liverpool Fans Think About FSG And New Ownership - Real Fan Opinions Part One

By Damon Carr
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 19 - January 2nd to 5th

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City - Faes Nightmare Gives Reds Perfect End To 2022

By Jim Nichol-Turner
John Henry FSG
Transfers

FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp

By Damon Carr
Sofyan Amrabat
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Serious' About Sofyan Amrabat Transfer & Ready To Make Huge Offer

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Netherlands Cody Gakpo
Match Coverage

Brentford v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Konate To Return, Gakpo To Debut?

By Neil Andrew