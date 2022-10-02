Five Liverpool Players Who Could Be In Contention For A Start Against Rangers

After another disappointing performance from Liverpool in the 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, focus now switches to how they can improve ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Rangers on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp may look to freshen up his team for the visit of Rangers. IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds were once again below par against the Seagulls and have taken just ten points from their opening seven matches in the Premier League with a number of their key players well off of their best form.

Their start to the Champions League campaign has been far from perfect as well with a humiliating defeat away to Napoli and a last-gasp winner for Joel Matip against Ajax.

Rangers will visit Anfield on Tuesday on matchday three and we take a look at who Jurgen Klopp could turn to freshen up his team.

Joe Gomez

The England international had a torrid time himself in the defeat in Naples but could be used to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a break at right-back with Calvin Ramsay looking like he will need game time in the under-21s before being ready for first-team action.

Alexander-Arnold had another difficult afternoon against the Seagulls to top off a bad week for the 23-year-old who never hid but was found wanting defensively.

Joe Gomez could be used as a right-back to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold IMAGO / Sportimage

Ibrahima Konate

French international Konate played a major part in Liverpool's run to last year's final and now he is fit, Klopp will need to get him minutes to get him back up to speed as soon as possible.

Konate's athleticism will help a side that looks like they are struggling physically and will give Klopp a chance to rest Matip or Virgil van Dijk.

Arthur Melo

The Brazilian has shown a really positive attitude to try and get himself match fit after his season-long loan to the Reds from Juventus was agreed.

He still didn't feature against Brighton however so maybe he will be used mainly in the Champions League. We will learn a lot about how he is viewed at Anfield over the coming weeks with such a busy fixture list.

Arthur Melo has worked hard to prove his fitness and may be in contention to start against Rangers. IMAGO / Insidefoto

Stefan Bajcetic

An outsider to start maybe but with Fabinho not at his best and unlikely to play all nine games in October, the Spanish midfielder could be used as cover.

Jordan Henderson is more likely to deputise in the number six role where he now looks more comfortable but Bajcetic would add some much-needed mobility and dynamism in midfield.

Stefan Bajcetic IMAGO / GEPA pictures Darwin Nunez IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Darwin Nunez

A player that could become Liverpool's record signing only made his way onto the pitch against Brighton in the final few minutes with the Reds chasing a winner.

His hit-and-miss start to the season which included a red card against Crystal Palace has coincided with a return to form for Roberto Firmino and an injury return from Diogo Jota so there is no guarantee the Uruguayan will get a start but it may be the game to do so.

Others

Luis Diaz will return to the starting XI as could Harvey Elliott. Others in consideration for a start may include James Milner and Jota. Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson may also come into contention if they return to fitness in time.

In truth, not many of the team who took to the field against Brighton on Saturday can have too many complaints if they find themselves out of the team for the visit of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team as Klopp tries to rally his troops.

