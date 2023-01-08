Five Positives To Focus On After Another Poor Liverpool Display Against Wolves

Liverpool face an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves after they escaped with a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

After Gonçalo Guedes had given Wolves a 26th-minute lead following an uncharacteristic mistake from Alisson Becker, goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead.

Their lead only lasted 14 minutes however with Hwang Hee-chan bundling past Alisson after more poor Liverpool defending.

Things could have been worse for Jurgen Klopp and his team with Wolves unfortunate not to win the match and progress to the fourth round after a controversial offside decision ruled out a winning goal for centre-back Toti.

There is no doubt the Liverpool manager has a lot of work to do with his team too easy to play through and outmuscled once again. Whilst that will no doubt be the focus of most of the post-match reflections, we take a look at five positives that can be taken forward.

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan continues to be a menace for opposition defences and whilst there has been criticism of his finishing of late, he took the one chance that came his way in the game brilliantly.

There are also signs that he continues to link well and has formed an understanding with Mohamed Salah who was also on the scoresheet.

Liverpool Are Still In the FA Cup (for now)

Liverpool were lucky that they were not knocked out of a competition they won in May when Toti's goal was ruled out.

Reds fans can take some solace from the fact therefore that they remain in with a chance of defending their trophy although they will need to improve in time for the replay which is likely to take place on January 17th or 18th.

The Return To Form Of Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 24-year-old has been the subject of intense criticism since the start of this season over his form, particularly defensively.

He has shown since returning from the World Cup in Qatar however that he is nearing something like his best at both ends of the pitch and contributed his second assist in as many games with his brilliant pass for Nunez's goal.

Another Exciting Ben Doak Cameo

One of the few bright spots this season for Reds fans has been the emergence of young winger Ben Doak.

In his brief cameo on Saturday, he once again showed his intent, playing with no fear and giving supporters hope they have a future superstar on their hands.

The Transfer Window Remains Open

Whilst the noises coming from the club and Klopp suggest they will not make any further moves in this transfer window after the signing of Cody Gakpo, the need for at least one midfielder appears to become more evident with every game played.

The obvious problems in Liverpool's engine room cannot be ignored and the good news is that there is still time to address the issue by bringing someone in.

