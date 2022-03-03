Liverpool vs Norwich City | FA Cup Fifth Round | Five Things We Learned

Liverpool are through to the Quarter-Finals of the FA Cup after beating Norwich 2-1 at Anfield last night. After a nervy ending to the match, the Reds just about got over the line. LFCTR take a look at what five things we learned from victory.

In His Element

Curtis Jones was sensational last night, especially in the first half. The Liverpool-born midfielder showed bags of confidence as he controlled the first half tempo. Unfortunately for Jones and Liverpool, he picked up a knock and was taken off at half-time.

His importance for this squad going forward could be key to any further success. Although I reiterate that Jones will not be a regular first-team player, in matches such as these, he can influence massively.

Firing To Glory

The firepower Liverpool have got is scary for any opposition. To have the opportunity to rest Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz, with Roberto Firmino also missing, and still come away as victors is perfect.

Taki Minamino's brace was just the epitome of what this Liverpool forward line are capable of. Despite not playing many matches this season, the Japanese forward has been vital in Liverpool's cup runs and deserves every bit of praise coming his way.

With Diogo Jota and Divock Origi also in line along with the others, the hopes for more glory this season has plenty of petrol in the tank.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Experience Needed

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are well-known for developing youngsters in the right way and knowing when to bring them into the first team. Harvey Elliot is the perfect example of this, having been loaned out to Blackburn prior to his appearances this season.

Tyler Morton needs exactly. Although the youngster has bags of talent, his limited appearances for Liverpool this season show that he is not quite at the level he needs to be. The midfielder needs to be loaned out to get some experience and grow, preferably to a Championship side like Elliot.

Rest Well

Ten changes Jurgen Klopp made. Ten. With a possibility of another 21 matches left to play, with Liverpool still fighting on all fronts, these matches where the rest can be available to key players will help massively.

When you can rest your key players and go through to the next round of the FA Cup, not only will that give the squad a boost and hope, but it also takes a lot of pressure on the manager in having to rely on first-team members not picking up any injuries.

If they are feeling a slight injury, then Klopp can give them the rest they need without having to worry about losing the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

On To The Next

After Liverpool's Carabao Cup win, they have three trophies left to fight for, in their aim to do the imaginable, the quadruple. Last night's victory sees them go into the FA Cup Quarter-Final draw for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

With one foot already in the Quarter-Final of the Champions League and only being six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, every match until the end of the season becomes a cup final.

Although we as a fanbase can have hope and excitement, it is important the team take one game at a time. Next on the agenda... West Ham on Saturday.

