Liverpool vs West Ham: Five Things We Learned | Terrific Trent Alexander-Arnold | Title Race Pressure | Mohamed Salah Wasteful

Liverpool just about come away with all three points against West Ham this evening, as they close the gap from Manchester City to three points. A Sadio Mane goal was enough for the Reds to see off the Hammers in a vital win at Anfield.

Stepping Up

With Thiago Alcantara still missing through injury, Liverpool needed someone else to control the game from midfield. Naby Keita did exactly that. The Guinean midfielder was the pilot, steering Liverpool to a vital three points.

The work-rate Keita put in was exactly what the home side needed in a match like this. His run back to tackle Antonio when he was through on goal epitomises his entire performance. It is beyond a shame that Keita is not as available as often as we would like, his ability has never been in question.

End Product

What a signing Luis Diaz has been. Every single time he has stepped on the pitch in a Liverpool shirt, he has been exceptional. Although the forward has one goal to his name already, he should have more.

As he does amazing to get into scoring positions, he wastes them. As well as his shooting, his decision-making also lets him down. Either shooting instead of passing or passing instead of shooting, Diaz makes the wrong choice often. If the Colombian can work on his end product, he could potentially be one of the most feared players in the world.

IMAGO / News Images

Don't Shoot

As well as Luis Diaz shooting when other options are better, the whole team seems to be having a pop at goal from far out way too much for my liking. From the forwards to the midfielders, the number of times the Liverpool players wastefully shoot from 30 yards is ridiculous. Mohamed Salah was the main suspect in today's match, after another shocking performance from the Egyptian King.

Jurgen Klopp's men may have got all three points today, but matches like this can easily go the other way. Wasting decent attacking opportunities could easily backfire and the team needs to stop shooting when they see a millimeter of the goal.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here

But Trent Can't Defend

The myth surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's ability to defend is just talk from rival fans. They can't believe a right-back can do what this lad is doing, so when he does make a mistake, they jump on it as quick as Bruno Fernandes goes to ground.

Today's match proved how well Trent can defend. Attacking wise, he was always as threatening, as usual, adding yet another assist to his stats. Defensively, however, he was positionally sound, up to every battle, and even cleared one off the line. Yes, the right-back is out of position now and then (down to tactics), but do not ever tell me again that he can't defend.

IMAGO / PA Images

Take It And Leave

The Premier League is in the business end and every single win is as important as the next. Forget performances, a win is a win. The more pressure we put on Manchester City, the more chance of them crumbling.

This Liverpool team have done it all before, during the title winning season, we saw many games like this. They are just as important as the 5-0 thrashings, in fact, mentally, more important. Let's celebrate the win today, then tomorrow it's minds on Inter Milan.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook