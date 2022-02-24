Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United | Five Things We Learned

With one eye on a Carabao Cup final this weekend, Liverpool took care of business this midweek in the Premier League, putting six past a disjointed Leeds United side. Here are five things that we learned from this lopsided result.

1. Curtis Jones Continues to Grow in Midfield

Having been left out of the previous four match-day squads, Curtis Jones needed a statement performance against Leeds. Jurgen Klopp went to him to complete his midfield trio and Jones did not disappoint.

He was on it from the start and made his presence known up and down the pitch, completing six dribbles and winning nine duels. The Englishman knows he will need to capitalize on his opportunities when they come and he did just that today.

IMAGO / News Images

2. Sadio Mané is a Viable Option at Number 9

In light of recent injuries to Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, Klopp has opted to play the Senegalese through the middle. While not his natural position, he has had no problem deputizing and today was no different, scoring two classic striker's goals that Jota himself would be proud of.

With Liverpool sweating the fitness of both Jota and Firmino ahead of this weekend's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, Mané could find himself again operating as a number nine again on Sunday.

3. Joel Matip is Capable of Finishing One of His Runs

A player of many qualities, Joel Matip's most underrated is his ability to progress the ball by dribbling out from the back. When all else fails within the team, he is always willing to carry the ball between the lines and beat a few players in the process. He has never quite been able to finish off one of those runs, but that changed today.

Matip played a quick one-two with Mohamed Salah and found himself one-on-one with Leeds keeper Illan Meslier. The Cameroonian again showcased his quality with his finish, beating Meslier at his near post. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for Liverpool's number 32.

IMAGO / Sportimage

4. Luis Diaz Fits this Side Like a Glove

Luis Diaz has hit the ground running after his January transfer from Porto and today against Leeds was no different. Klopp is known for slowly integrating transfers to give them ample time to fully learn the new system, but Diaz has needed no such treatment.

He has slotted in seamlessly on the left of the front three and is quickly looking to be another piece of astute business done by the club. The Colombian showcased a different side to his game today, completing 5 take-ons and looking to burst past his defender at every opportunity.

His performances have quickly eased concerns surrounding his adaptation to the Premier League and it will be exciting to see what he becomes as a player for the Reds.

5. The Squad is Up for Challenging on All Fronts

Time and time again, this group of players have shown that their mentality and desire are second to none. They will back themselves against any team in the world and now, with the addition of Diaz and the gradual return of numerous injured midfielders, they will have the depth to put this belief to the test in all four remaining competitions.

Jurgen Klopp will not have to sacrifice one competition for the sake of attempted profession in another as he has opted to do in years prior. This side will want to add more trophies to their collective haul, which will cement their place in Liverpool history and this year is a great opportunity to do so.

One would be crazy to doubt this side and this 6-0 demolition was a reminder of why.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]