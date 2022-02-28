Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool vs Chelsea | Five Things We Learned | Jurgen Klopp Joy, Mohamed Salah Disappointment, Quadruple?

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final, in what was one of the most dramatic 0-0s to be played out in football. Kepa missed the decisive penalty as all 21 other players scored theirs. LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned from Liverpool's first trophy win of the season.

Well Deserved

One man deserved that trophy lift more than anyone else yesterday... Jurgen Klopp. After a tough year last year with not only with Liverpool but in his personal life also, Jurgen Klopp needed that win.

The German has built this Liverpool team from scratch to winning a Premier League and Champions League. People have doubted him as a manager, his legacy in England was on the line, everything that was going against Klopp put a lot of pressure on the final.

This man deserves not only a place in Liverpool's history but in Premier League history and the only way he will get that is if he wins more trophies. Winning the Carabao Cup is a perfect way to show his intentions for the rest of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Luis Diaz To Start?

Since joining Liverpool, Luis Diaz has been a revelation. Liverpool have had injuries to both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, which has given the opportunity for the Colombian to get good minutes under his belt, and oh has he taken them.

The former Porto forward had brilliant moments leading up to yesterday's final, which had given Liverpool fans plenty to be hopeful about. In the final itself, he was by far the best player on the pitch for the Reds. The performances Diaz has put up surely gives him a shout to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Mohamed Salah v Steven Gerrard

Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world, and rightly deserves every plaudit he receives. Is he Liverpool's greatest ever player? For me... no. He is definitely top three but Steven Gerrard is still the best.

The Liverpool winger does have the potential to surpass Gerrard, but it is performances such as yesterday that keep him behind the former Reds captain for now. Steven Gerrard never had the full team of world-class around him the way Salah does but was still able to drag the team to success and in huge matches.

The sheer fact that Stevie G has an FA Cup final named after him tells you all you need to know about him. Put Gerrard into yesterday's match, Liverpool win that game in normal time because of him. This is why we Liverpool fans back the guy so much, he could do it by himself.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Stop The Noise

Building up to yesterday's final, many Chelsea fans spoke of their team like they were clear at the top of the league, despite finding themselves in a top-four race rather than a title one.

Shouts of Thomas Tuchel being better than Jurgen Klopp. Talks of no Liverpool midfielders getting into Chelsea's. Statements that Thiago Silva is better then Virgil Van Dijk because he won leagues with PSG. This nonsense stops here.

Thomas Tuchel is a fantastic manager, but what Jurgen Klopp took over and built at Liverpool is hard to match and Tuchel certainly doesn't match it. Chelsea's midfield is unreal, Kante unbelievable, Kovacic brilliant, Mount decent, but the likes of Thiago and Fabinho realistically get into it. Thiago Silva is world-class and was yesterday, but Virgil Van Dijk is another level.

In the actions of Reece James, it's time for Chelsea fans to be quiet.

One Down, Three To Go

The quadruple is on! Whether it is unimaginable or not, it is on. The odds are against Liverpool of course, and there is only a slight chance of it happening, but there is a chance nevertheless.

Liverpool will have to work like they have never worked before if they were to make it a reality, but this team is capable of doing so, don't ever doubt that. Keeping vital players fit will be key in pushing on all fronts. Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and even Thiago need to play as much as they can.

It is time to give this team everything we have, as they will reciprocate the same on the pitch.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

