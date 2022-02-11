Liverpool vs Leicester City: Five Things We Learned - Diogo Jota Portugal's Best, Luis Diaz Liverpool's New Star

Liverpool continued to pile the pressure on Manchester City with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leicester City. LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned from the crucial win last night.

Best Portuguese In The League

Let's be truthful, Diogo Jota is currently the best Portuguese player in the league. Alongside Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, the Liverpool forward is playing at a level the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are failing to keep up with.

Liverpool were in need of another player that could take the pressure off Mohamed Salah in terms of scoring to win matches. Losing both the Egyptian King and Sadio Mane to AFCON, had people (including fans) whether the Reds could cope without them.

Diogo Jota has been the reason why Liverpool have coped without them and he showed once again why he is Portugal's best in the Premier League.

Perfect Fit

Despite only playing one and a half matches so far since joining from Porto, Luis Diaz seems as though he has played for this Liverpool side for years. The way the Colombian has just slotted in is more proof to why Liverpool have one of the, if not thee best recruitment team in the business.

The best players to have come to the Premier League usually hit the ground running, which is exactly what Diaz has done. Liverpool's new signing has bags full of confidence and isn't afraid to play his direct style. Already creating an amazing link-up with Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane finally has the competition he and his club need.

Curtis Jones' Role

Recent matches have revealed what Curtis Jones' real role at this club is now and possibly in the future. The scouser burst onto the scene with the most amazing winning goal in a Merseyside derby in the cup, and apart from a few outstanding performances, has he shown enough?

The realization of Jones' future has become more noticeable since the addition of Harvey Elliot this year. Despite originally being a winger, Elliot's ability to control a tempo of a game and open up play has shown us a level Liverpool are at now and what they need to keep at in the future.

Curtis Jones will be an important player in the next ten years, but his role will be the squad player every title-challenging team needs. Luckily for Jones, time is on his side and he has an opportunity to change his future.

Back With A Vengeance

Mohamed Salah looked like he meant business last night. When he came on to an unbelievable reception, his face of concentration did not change. He has one thing in mind and one thing only. Success.

Egypt losing the AFCON final may just be the worst outcome for the rest of the Premier League and Europe. As rival fans mocked the Liverpool superstar for coming away in defeat, the setback may have just woken a different kind of beast.

Title Race Is On!

The return of a determined Mohamed Salah, a confident Sadio Mane, Thiago, and Harvey Elliot coming back better than ever, the addition of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota scoring for fun, and both full-backs hitting their best form. Liverpool are in prime position to rock the Manchester City boat.

It is vital Liverpool continue to keep the run of form going until they play the league leaders in April and keep the pressure onto Pep Guariola's men and possible force them to drop points.

Manchester City maybe top, but they are vulnerable, Southampton proving that a few weeks ago. With a few tricky fixtures coming up for the Champions, Liverpool may well find themselves within six or less points of the summit going into big match at the Etihad.

