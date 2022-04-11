Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Five Things We Learned | Diogo Jota's Ball Retention | Jurgen Klopp's High Line

Liverpool came back twice to secure an important point, as their thrilling match against Manchester City at the Etihad finishes in a 2-2 draw. Following the outstanding entertainment, LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned from the match.

Comeback Kings

Liverpool are well-known for some of the most historic comebacks in footballing history, however, under Jurgen Klopp's management, the 'never say die attitude is as embedded as ever.

'Mentality monsters' is exactly what the boss calls his players and 'mentally monsters' is exactly what they are. To come back twice against this Manchester City side, whilst not playing very well, is admirable, to say the least.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

High Line = High Blood Pressure

Jurgen Klopp's high line is integral to the way Liverpool play, however, it certainly puts us through it as fans. The amount of times we have seen Alisson Becker save a 1 on 1 this season is too many for my liking.

The Brazilian is the best 1 on 1 keeper in the world, but the tactic may cost us in games such as these in the next couple of months. Every match is a final from now until the end of the season, so a slight adjustment to the high line may be needed at points for Jurgen Klopp.

Keepin' It Fresh

Just like your favourite old pair of trainers, sometimes you have just got accept you need a new pair. Liverpool's midfield didn't have the best of games yesterday, with Jordan Henderson looking out of his depth.

The Reds' captain has been an absolute gem since taking the armband, however his ability to go all over the pitch, which is one of his best attributes, seems to be lacking this season.

As the midfielder is going into the end of his career, it is time for the club to freshen the midfield up in the summer transfer window.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Sloppy Joe-Ta

There is no denying Diogo Jota's goalscoring capabilities. There is a reason why he is called 'Jota the Slotta'. Putting his goals to one side, when playing through the middle, the Portuguese forward doesn't offer enough as a whole.

His best games tend to come from the wide-left position, where his instructions are just to get in the box and finish chances. As Jurgen Klopp's false 9, you need to have the ability to drop back and link up with midfield as well as the two wingers, something that Jota struggles with and gives the ball away way too many times.

Greatest Rivalry?

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said this is the 'Premier League's greatest rivalry.' In terms of quality, is he wrong? Both Liverpool and Manchester City have set a new standard in this league, to the point of any points being dropped could cost you the title.

These two teams are currently the best two in the world and have the best two managers in the world. Never has the league been able to offer that package. So in a way, Jamie Carragher is spot on.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok