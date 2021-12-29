Leicester City v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned - Pressure On FSG, Mohamed Salah Needs Help, Title Over?

Following last night's disappointing result away to Leicester City, Liverpool now find themselves six points adrift of league leaders Manchester City. The result came a week after the Reds defeated the same opposition with a much weaker side in the Carabao Cup. What did we learn from last night's dreadful match?

Relentlessness Gone

This season, Liverpool have shown glimpses of the relentless nature they had in the title winning season two years ago. However glimpses aren't enough, with last night showing us that they just haven't got the bite they once had. Leicester were there for the beating, but unlike Liverpool, they took their opportunity and came out victors.

Champions are champions through surviving matches such as this. Not playing well, but coming away with all three points regardless. You have got to be relentless, especially in front of goal, in which Liverpool were completely opposite to last night.

This 'win no matter what' attitude seems to have disappeared and needs to come back as soon as possible if Liverpool want to make it 20 titles this season.

Manchester City Champions?

Manchester City have hit form at the right time, in what is one of the most important parts of the season to pick up points. I stated before the festive period that you can easily be knocked out of the title race in the busy schedule.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both hit speed bumps, which has left them looking at Manchester City from afar rather than keeping up pace with the current champions.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have set the bar so high over the last few years and have hit a level the Premier League hasn't seen, leaving very little room for mistakes.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea each other on Sunday, which has become a must win for both sides. A draw could see Manchester City already having one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Only One Showed Up

What an easy match to pick Liverpool's man of the match, only one man turned up to the party. Joel Matip was sensational and was undeservedly on the losing side.

Not only did the big man play brilliantly defensively, intercepting pretty much everything Leicester attempted, but he was the main threat going forward, which says a lot about the rest of them.

His dribbling runs caused panic in the Leicester defensive set up and created so much space for runners. Matip ended some of his runs with brilliant passes into space, which were turned into completely ruined opportunities by his team-mates.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Relying On Salah Magic

Yes Mohamed Salah missed a penalty and had a terrible performance last night, however it's matches like this where it's about time someone else stepped up and drag us over the line.

Many occasion, Salah has turned a poor Liverpool performance into three vital points, but he can no do it all the time. Players such as Diogo Jota, Divock Origi and even Alisson Becker have come up with clutch moments, but levels of performance have been awful throughout in those matches.

If Salah doesn't play well, we seem to drop points and as one of the best teams in the world, that is unacceptable. The Egyptian King needs backing and picking up when he is not on it. When an insects leg is not working, the rest work harder to keep it going, but not in this case, hence the dropping of points.

Put Up Or Shut Up

It's time for FSG to start putting their money where their mouth is. This Liverpool team and manager have the potential to create a dynasty, but will not without more refreshment and new options to choose from.

Diogo Jota and Thiago have been incredible signings and have added a different dynamic to our squad. The addition of Ibrahima Konate has also been a brilliant transfer, especially long term. These signings however, have been replacements for players that have left, rather than additions.

FSG have been saying for years now, 'next Summer will be a big one', yet we here we are with near enough the same group of players we have had for five seasons now. An injury ravished season last year should've opened the eyes of the owners but it never did.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

Losing more players than we gained in the Summer once again left us with a positive net spend but less ambition to create a legacy. We are linked with players such as Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe but Liverpool's know we won't get any as the board refuse to back up what they say.

As much as I despise Sir Alex Ferguson, he was proof in the pudding when it come to freshening up the squad and adding world class players into the mix to keep up winning trophies. It's now time for our board to do the same for Jurgen Klopp and if they don't then it exposes why they really are the owners of Liverpool football club.

