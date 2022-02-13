Five Things We Learned From Liverpool’s Narrow 1-0 Win Against Burnley

Liverpool’s bid to catch Manchester City continues with an ugly 1-0 win over Burnley. LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned from the afternoon fixture.

1) Salah's selfless display

Mohamed Salah is a phenomenal footballer. Though he did not score or assist - which is unusual for the Egyptian - his presence was surely felt by Burnley’s left-back Erik Pieters.

Rival fans would pounce on the opportunity to troll Salah by claiming he was pocketed by the Dutchman.

Despite giving credit to the defender for putting up a respectable battle against the current best player on the planet, Salah’s selfless display is truly commendable and should not be underestimated.

IMAGO / Sportimage

His touch, pace and skill were evident in the game. However, Liverpool’s average performance affected his typical influence because of the lack of service provided for the attacker.

When getting the chance to attack, his first thought is to find a pass rather than to hold the ball and create an opportunity for himself.

This was seen when Sadio Mane and Salah were on a two v two counter attack. Salah, instead of driving the ball forward, attempted to give a through ball to Mane in order for the Senegalese to go through on goal.

Unfortunately, the pass is inadequately executed. The thought, however, is appreciated by Mane. Considering almost three years ago, Mane and Salah had a bust-up due to the Egyptian’s selfishness, it is refreshing to see his selfless display.

Another instance of his unselfishness was near the end of the game when Liverpool should have killed the game off. Salah could have pulled the trigger but understood that the better option was to pass to Diego Jota.

Again, the pass was not the best. Yet, his thoughtfulness highlights his ultimate gamesmanship and this is what makes him the best in the world.

2) Samba goalkeeping saves the day

Alisson Becker, build this man a statue. If Liverpool are going to win trophies this season, the Brazilian will play a major role in delivering success.

Burnley should have capitalised on their opportunities, but Alisson made sure he was red alert to the dangerous situations.

Though the majority of those chances would have been ruled out for offside, Alisson still did not take a chance and made brilliant saves to deny Burnley.

Samba magic blessed Liverpool today, with Fabinho scoring for Liverpool and Alisson saving goals for Liverpool.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Particularly, the Brazilian denied Josh Brownhill from long range and made a smart save to prevent Jay Rodriguez at 0-0.

He was cool, calm and collected outside his penalty area, rightly berating the defence for their lack of support.

One to one, there is no one better than Alisson Becker! This team owes so much to a fantastic and assured goalkeeper

3) Sadio Mane’s welcome return

Luis Diaz was expected to start ahead of Sadio Mane as he returns from AFCON duty.

Arriving in England after celebrating Senegal’s historic achievement of winning the AFCON, he was expected to be on the bench.

However, Jurgen Klopp had other ideas and opted to select the dependable winger.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Making his first start since the Chelsea game in the new year, he made a positive return. Although he looked unplayable for Senegal at AFCON, he produced a decent outing for Liverpool.

The Reds’ No.10 missed a glorious chance to open the scoring at Turf Moor as he fired straight at Pope. However, he played a vital role in assisting Fabinho’s goal right before halftime.

Pleasing to see Mane return as the squad depth looks promising in terms of competing with the likes of Manchester City.

4) Roberto Firmino’s poor performance is worrying

The classic front three made a comeback to bring fear to the opposition. Firmino started in the middle of the attack alongside Salah and Mane for the first time in the league since last October.

However, the reunion was rather disappointing. This is because of Roberto Firmino’s poor performance.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It is something that that fans have become accustomed to in the last couple of seasons. A sense of dreary and mundane moments in crucial areas of the pitch dampers Firmino with heavy touches and light passes.

Is he now the sixth-best attacker at Liverpool, behind Minamino?

5) Henderson needs a rest

Henderson has not been himself for the past two months. His memorable performance was in the Merseyside derby and that seems like a lifetime ago.

He is seriously is under pressure from the likes of Thiago and Harvey Elliot who have returned from injury. So far, he is having an inconsistent season.

Yet again, the captain was frustratingly poor this afternoon, making rash decisions to pass the ball early through crowded traffic. Especially in difficult conditions, the skipper lost possession at a worrying rate.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

One loose touch led him to make an unnecessary tackle. The challenge left himself booked and injured after a poor touch early on, which summarised his campaign.

He was rightly substituted and you cannot help but wonder whether he should be dropped.

Is it time to rest the captain in order for him to rediscover his value?

Cutting the gap to 9 points with a game in hand, the hunt continues to chase down the league leaders.

