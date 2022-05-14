Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final: Five Things We Learned

Liverpool are FA Cup champions. After yet another nerve-wracking penalty shootout, it is The Reds that come out on top as they sink Chelsea’s hearts for the second time this season.

LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned in what was an extraordinary end to an extraordinary game.

Mentality Monsters

This team is something else. Jurgen Klopp calls them mentality monsters for a reason. Every single time they get knocked down, they get back up.

Losing both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk would’ve shook any team to the core. However, nothing changed in the minds of this incredible side. Going down to penalties once again, Liverpool showed their mental strength and held their nerve to lift the FA Cup.

Cry More

From Pep Guardiola to Thomas Tuchel, all I have been hearing is cries. Cries that Liverpool are more liked than their sides. Why don’t you get those banknotes out of your pocket and wipe your tears away?

As you continue to talk nonsense, looking for underserved sympathy, Liverpool will just be over here shuffling their way to more trophies. Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, enjoy your remaining friendlies. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, no matter what you win, you will still be irrelevant in the footballing world.

The Cherry On Top

What a player Luis Diaz is becoming. This lad has not even had half a year with Jurgen Klopp, yet he seems as if he has been here for years. The confidence. The directness. The speed.

One thing missing. Shooting boots. If he can work on his finishing, he has potential of Mohamed Salah numbers and more. Luis Diaz is special. Ballon d’Or contender next year. Watch this space.

Jurgen Klopp’s Legacy

Finally, we are adding more trophies to Jurgen Klopp’s legacy and he deserves nothing less. This side has been highly criticized due to the lack of success, with former player Jamie Carragher stating that they deserve more for the work they’ve put in.

Well, here’s another one. Liverpool have now won both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season so far, with a Champions League final in two weeks and still the slightest of chances in the league.

Walk On. Walk On.

As Liverpool fans, we have been through the worst of storms over the years, yet we continued to walk on. Going from disappointment to more disappointment, keeping our heads up high has paid off.

Now we continue to walk on. Liverpool can yet create more history this season, as the quadruple is just about on. Three matches left. Two finals to go. One objective to complete. Let’s not walk alone, instead with more trophies in our hands.

