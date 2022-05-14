Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final: Five Things We Learned

Liverpool are FA Cup champions. After yet another nerve-wracking penalty shootout, it is The Reds that come out on top as they sink Chelsea’s hearts for the second time this season. 

LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned in what was an extraordinary end to an extraordinary game. 

Mentality Monsters

This team is something else. Jurgen Klopp calls them mentality monsters for a reason. Every single time they get knocked down, they get back up. 

Losing both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk would’ve shook any team to the core. However, nothing changed in the minds of this incredible side. Going down to penalties once again, Liverpool showed their mental strength and held their nerve to lift the FA Cup. 

Cry More

From Pep Guardiola to Thomas Tuchel, all I have been hearing is cries. Cries that Liverpool are more liked than their sides. Why don’t you get those banknotes out of your pocket and wipe your tears away? 

As you continue to talk nonsense, looking for underserved sympathy, Liverpool will just be over here shuffling their way to more trophies. Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, enjoy your remaining friendlies. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, no matter what you win, you will still be irrelevant in the footballing world. 

Manchester City's Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Oct. 7, 2018.

The Cherry On Top

What a player Luis Diaz is becoming. This lad has not even had half a year with Jurgen Klopp, yet he seems as if he has been here for years. The confidence. The directness. The speed. 

One thing missing. Shooting boots. If he can work on his finishing, he has potential of Mohamed Salah numbers and more. Luis Diaz is special. Ballon d’Or contender next year. Watch this space.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jurgen Klopp’s Legacy

Finally, we are adding more trophies to Jurgen Klopp’s legacy and he deserves nothing less. This side has been highly criticized due to the lack of success, with former player Jamie Carragher stating that they deserve more for the work they’ve put in.

Well, here’s another one. Liverpool have now won both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season so far, with a Champions League final in two weeks and still the slightest of chances in the league. 

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

Walk On. Walk On. 

As Liverpool fans, we have been through the worst of storms over the years, yet we continued to walk on. Going from disappointment to more disappointment, keeping our heads up high has paid off.

Now we continue to walk on. Liverpool can yet create more history this season, as the quadruple is just about on. Three matches left. Two finals to go. One objective to complete. Let’s not walk alone, instead with more trophies in our hands. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final

By Neil Andrew39 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Hilarious Moment Luis Diaz Lifts FA Cup And Lid Falls Off As Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Wembley Final Again

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room Rocking To Freed From Desire After FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Alisson Becker FA Cup
Match Coverage

FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Liverpool - Man Of The Match | Alisson Becker Hands Reds The Victory

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

'I'm Not The Greek Scouser' - Kostas Tsimikas Gives Hilarious Response To Question About His Nickname After Scoring Liverpool's Winning FA Cup Final Penalty Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room & The Number Four Himself Sing The Virgil Van Dijk Song After FA Cup Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Thiago
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid After FA Cup Injury

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago