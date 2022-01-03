Chelsea v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned - Jurgen Klopp Regret, Sadio Mane Improvement, Eyes On FSG

Following yesterday's thrilling, yet disappointing draw against Chelsea, LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned from the match.

Deja Vu

Two seasons ago, Liverpool were labelled 'mentality monsters' and rightly so. They were relentless. When they got a lead, they either went on to extend it or completely shut out the opposition. It became the norm to see Liverpool come out unscathed with no hiccups.

This season, Liverpool have led on many occasion and have come away without a victory, sometimes leading by two goals. You can't keep doing the same thing and hope for a different outcome.

Yesterday's match was predictable at 2-0 up. Liverpool never took control at any point, complete opposite to how they were in the title winning season. 2-0 up two years ago, fans put the kettle on, 2-0 up this season and their are no nails left on our fingers.

IMAGO / PA Images

Missing! Liverpool's Midfield

Honesty is the best policy. As much as we love these players, the midfield was non-existent yesterday and it showed how much it needs a shake up.

Jordan Henderson has been sensational for Liverpool and I am proud to have him as captain, but it doesn't mean he can get away with poor performances and avoid being dropped.

His performances this season have not been up to the levels he has been over the last few years. I've never questioned his effort in a red shirt, however his work rate and tracking back this season is costing us too many goals.

Fabhino on his day is the best CDM in the world and he is key to how Liverpool play. He is usually one of the most consistent players for the club and I am hoping yesterday was a one off, as he lost the ball so many times, due to being too relaxed on the ball. You don't get that time to do that in this league.

As for James Milner, he can't be starting matches like this. What a signing he has been and I appreciate everything he has done for us, but we can't pick a team on sentimentality. Yesterday was a must win match and we were never going to win it with a midfield that couldn't take control.

This midfield needs fresh legs in Summer if we are to continue to fight for titles.

That's More Like It Mane

Yesterday, Sadio Mane looked much more like the player that was being talked about as best in the world two years ago. He was taking players on, he was linking up brilliantly, he even showed amazing composure in front of goal.

Although he has scored a decent amount of goals this season, he has let his standard slip quite a bit. A mixture of team-mate Mohamed Salah taking his level to a different planet and hardly any pressure behind him from other players have not helped Mane's cause whatsoever.

IMAGO / News Images

Maybe he needs another player pushing for his place the same way Kostas Tsimikas has done for Andy Robertson. The affect it had on Robbo was positive and could easily have the same impact on Mane.

Hopefully Mane can build on yesterday and show good form in AFCON, build his confidence back up.

Wrong Choice

Jurgen Klopp got it wrong yesterday. Yes you can say that. Picking James Milner over Naby Keita had the biggest impact in costing Liverpool all three points.

Liverpool could not find any control of the match until Naby came on in 69th minute. Chelsea ran the game through a midfield two of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante. They were allowed to keep Liverpool on the back foot for most of the match and this came down to the midfield battle.

Naby Keita is a special player and injuries have halted his Liverpool career so far, but when he is fit, we need to take advantage of it. He now is off to AFCON and yesterday seemed such a waste to have him on the bench.

Hopefully Jurgen Klopp saw what we saw as he could watch it on TV and think twice in the future when this choice comes up again.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

It's Time To Wake Up

If there ever was a moment in the Jurgen Klopp era where it's time FSG pulled a finger out and backed the manager, it was in the 69th minute of yesterday's match, when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had to come on and play as a false 9.

Now Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane go off for their countries, Liverpool are left with just Diogo Jota as the only available forward. Ox has been on fantastic form this season and deserves to play, but in the position he plays in. Having to bring him on to cover in the forward line is embarrassing for the a club the size of Liverpool.

If reports are true that FSG are not willing to sign anyone in January, then it's clear they don't care how Liverpool finish this season. This season could easily collapse in the next month if they aren't careful.

We need to make the Jurgen Klopp era an era to be remembered in English football history and not just Liverpool history. He deserves more. The players deserve more. We deserve more.

