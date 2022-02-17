Five Things We Learnt From Inter Milan vs Liverpool

The return of the Champions League for Liverpool got off to a perfect start as they came away victorious 2-0 away from home. Here are five things we learnt from the result:

1. Ibrahima Konaté is going from strength to strength

The Frenchman produced a defending masterclass after replacing his teammate Joel Matip in the starting XI. Konaté grabbed this opportunity with both hands and led Liverpool to another clean sheet.

The task of keeping Edin Dzeko and Argentian Lautaro Martinez quiet was always going to be tough however the 22-year-old rose to the task alongside the formidable Virgil Van Dijk.

Coming away from the San Siro with the defence unscathed will be seen as a huge success for The Reds.

IMAGO / Sportimage

2. Liverpool's squad depth is proving to be handy

After a lively 60 minutes but without anything to show for it, Jurgen Klopp looked towards his bench. The arrival of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz proved to be the catalyst for the Liverpool victory.

The Brazillian grabbed the vital opener with a header at the near post whilst the Colombian provided an abundance of energy as soon as he entered the pitch.

The ability to bring on hugely talented players off the bench for a game of this magnitude would have been a brilliant sight for Liverpool fans.

IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

3. Harvey Elliot is trusted for the knockout games

If there was any doubt beforehand if the Englishman can handle the big stage, they should be put to bed now.

The 18-year-old became the youngest player in Liverpool history to start in a European game.

4. Mohammad Salah has got his shooting boots back on

It's business as usual for the Egyptian as he also scored for The Reds to put them 2-0 up.

The forward has now scored in 10 of his last 12 Champions League games. LFC fans will be hoping it can continue and result in another Champions League triumph.

IMAGO / Sportimage

5. Inter Milan will still carry a threat in the second leg

Milan tried their best to pose a threat to the Liverpool backline. The scores were level after 60 minutes with Hakan Çalhanoğlu coming closest after striking the woodwork early on.

They will still have dangerous players ready for the counter-attack in the second leg to try to overcome the two-goal deficit.

The second leg will take place at Anfield on the 8th of March.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook