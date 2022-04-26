Skip to main content

Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Five Things We Learned

Here are 5 things we learned from Liverpool's 2-0 win in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday.

1. Attacking On All Fronts

Andy Robertson Luis Diaz

With Everton being happy to sit back and slow the game down, Liverpool struggled to create much in the first 60 minutes of the match.

On came Luis Diaz and Divock Origi and the goals soon followed.  Andy Robertson's opener came after hold-up play from Origi and Origi's late goal was assisted by an audacious Diaz overhead kick.  

Jurgen Klopp will not hesitate to make earlier attacking changes and this depth he can now call upon will be essential in the squad's quadruple chase.  

2. Liverpool Legend

A Merseyside Derby would not feel complete without a Divock Origi goal and the Belgian was happy to oblige Sunday.  He still has a penchant for the big moments and hopefully has another big goal in him this season. 

Divock Origi Everton
3. Mastermind Manager

With additional depth at his disposal, the German has lately been able to display how his tactics are not as rigid as some belief.  

His substitutions and change to a 4-2-4 worked a treat, with Liverpool finding the opener within two minutes of this tactical change and exerting even more control on the match.  

He is always evolving his system and patterns of play to best suit his players and this is even more evident now with the increased attacking depth at his disposal.

Jurgen Klopp

4. VAR Strikes Again

VAR was again a major talking point post-match, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon both being critical of the decision to not award the Toffees a penalty after a coming together with Joel Matip. VAR will likely always have its critics no matter what changes are made and that is something that football fans and players alike will have to accept.

5. Thiago continues to grow in importance

Thiago Alcantara

Much like last year, the Spaniard continues to grow in confidence and stature in the business end of the season, with a faultless display on Sunday his latest in a string of noteworthy performances.  It is imperative he is kept fit if Liverpool wants to mount a serious charge at a quadruple.   

