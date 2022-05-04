After a cagey first half, Liverpool found their shooting boots and did enough to progress past Villarreal to the Champions League Final. Here are 5 things we learned from the 3-2 result.

1. Luis Diaz Is One of The First Names On The Teamsheet

After watching his side's 2-0 lead evaporate and his forwards struggle to create anything of note, Jurgen Klopp brought on Luis Diaz at halftime hoping to inject life into the match.

This substitution proved a treat, with the Colombian popping up all over the pitch and scoring the second to give his side a bit of breathing room. He has hardly put a foot wrong since his arrival and surely is a part of Liverpool's best 11.

2. Konate Seems To Be The Starting CB Alongside Virgil Van Dijk

There will be rotation given the plethora of quality center-backs at Klopp's disposal, but Ibrahima Konate seems to have usurped Joel Matip based on his selection in the League Cup Final and both legs of this semi-final.

Klopp's decision for Virgil van Dijk's partner in the UEFA Champions League Final will be something to keep an eye on.

3. Naby Keïta Has Earned More Trust

After an erratic first half, a substitution of the Guinean at the interval would not have been a shock.

This has happened before, namely at the Wanda against Atletico Madrid earlier this year. Klopp opted to keep him on and was rewarded with a much improved second-half performance from Liverpool's number 8.

His future is up for discussion this summer but this increased level of trust might warrant a new contract.

4. The 'Mentality Monsters' are still present

The Reds started slowly after being rightly punished by Villarreal and went into halftime reeling and staring the prospect of elimination in the face.

They had not been in this sort of situation in a long time and looked rattled.

Time and time again, Liverpool have been able to pull it out of the fire and today was the latest example.

Though the squad is a bit different than in years past, the 'Mentality Monsters' are still here and saved this year's Champions League campaign with a spirited second-half display.

5. These times should not be taken for granted

It is almost inconceivable to think how far Liverpool have come in recent years.

From struggling to qualify for the Champions League to progressing to three finals in five years, the club has been completely transformed under the guidance of Jurgen Norbert Klopp. There are good times and fans should be urged to not take this squad for granted.

