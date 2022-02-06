Five Things We Learnt From Liverpool’s 3-1 Win Against Cardiff City

The fourth round of the FA Cup saw Liverpool ease past Cardiff City by running out 3-1 winners at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool managed to break the curse of the fourth round by reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in seven seasons.

Here are the five things we learned from Liverpool's game against Cardiff.

1) Konate is only 22!

Ibrahima Konaté made his third start since the turn of the year and this game reminded the fans that he is only 22!

Despite producing impressive performances for the Reds this season, notably against Leicester City in Liverpool’s stunning comeback at Anfield in the league cup, the Frenchman was not himself in the game against Cardiff City.

Konaté was in no man's land as he looked defensively switched off and unaware of the opponent’s pace in attack after Roberto Firmino’s tired pass to Milner set off Cardiff to charge forward.

Milner, respectfully, rushes back to defend and this should have made the Frenchman’s life much easier as the veteran applied pressure to Isaak Davies.

However, Konaté also attempted to press the Welsh forward which allowed Rubin Colwill to expose the space in behind and brilliantly slot home a consolation goal for the away team. Sloppy, indeed, but the French defender is only 22 and will learn from his errors.

2) LiVARpool is only a media myth

Fortunes tend to favour many teams as football is a sport where sometimes a team may need to ride their luck.

Regardless, when Cardiff almost punished Liverpool’s slow and leisurely display in the first half, VAR came into action when Mark Harris went down in the penalty area after Konaté’s adjudged nudge on the Welsh attacker.

Though VAR made the right call as it looked like Harris went down rather cheaply, it was still clumsy from the Frenchman tackling from behind which invited the forward to take a dive.

Ally McCoist, co-commentating on ITV’s live coverage of the match, believed it should have been a penalty. This opinion would have caused uproar from rival fans to suggest Liverpool should thank VAR for avoiding punishment.

Likewise, Caoimhin Kelleher charges down Harris who initially looked clean through on goal as Liverpool’s high line was exposed. Though, it is evident that Konate was present, outlining that it was not a goal-scoring opportunity.

VAR, however, were examining whether the goalkeeper endangered the opponent as he slightly scrapes Harris’ ankle. Everything looks much worse in slow motion.

Yet, perhaps what saved Kelleher from getting sent off was the force of the challenge as he only grazed the ankle. Nevertheless, Kelleher avoided a sending off, and thankfully, Harris avoided a serious injury.

Although the challenge was not as bad as viewers are making it out to be, the laughable criticism from the media will always brand the officiating at Liverpool games as LivVARpool.

3) Harvey Elliott is back!

Much to Anfield’s delight, the young prince has finally returned home after a gruelling process of rehabilitation.

Suffering what was thought to be a season ending injury, dislocating his ankle, the Englishman made a speedy recovery and looks better than ever before.

Receiving a warm reception from the home crowd, Elliott was keen to get on the ball and make things happen. The team’s pace, fluidity, and passing improved dramatically after his introduction alongside new signing Luis Diaz.

The attack had become more direct. This direct approach resulted in Takumi Minamino, making his 50th appearance for the club, scoring at the Kop End.

One touch passing and elegantly linking up with his teammates, Elliot was rewarded with his debut goal 18 minutes after coming on.

A dream come true for the teenager, he magnificently controls the ball with a deft touch and strokes it sweetly into the bottom right corner to cap off a fantastic return.

A generational talent, the future is looking exceptionally bright for Liverpool!

4) Squad depth is looking strong.

This is the first time where Liverpool have looked strong on and off the pitch.

Keita returning from his impressive AFCON duty and Thiago making a substitute appearance with his first involvement since the turn of the year makes Liverpool’s midfield look much more powerful with an essence of drive and creativity.

New signing Luis Diaz is already creating much hype amongst the Liverpool community as his pace, press, and skill are exciting to watch.

Minamino appears to be confident in front of goal as he scored, taking his international form to club level and Jota is taking the responsibility to be the star frontman for the Reds as both Salah and Mane remain absent.

Kostas Tsimikas also proves to be a fantastic backup for Andy Robertson after performing exceptionally in his outing today.

Kelleher reprised his role of appearing in cup competitions as he becomes a reliable backup for Alisson who was unavailable after his international commitments.

With Fabinho also set to return from international duty, it allowed Curtis Jones to be involved. The bench could have been its own team because of its immense quality consisting of experience and youthful talent.

With Joe Gomez and Oxlade Chamberlain suffering from Covid-19, their return should be imminent alongside AFCON finalists Mane and Salah for the Leicester game. By then, Liverpool could have a full-strength squad with Divock Origi also now back in training.

5) Virgil defines his Rolls Royce nickname

Looking composed and untroubled against the Bluebirds, Virgil Van Dijk was Liverpool’s leader from the back, successfully completing 94% of his passes.

His long range passing ability is further emphasised from his nine out of eleven long balls that were distributed.

Having more touches than any other player on the pitch, the Dutchman is significantly important to this team; ensuring a high level of calmness, solidity, and leadership as he is the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

Always at the right place and the right time, Van Dijk looked faultless all day.

Unfortunately, he was not able to keep a clean sheet as his centre-back partner should have done better for Cardiff’s consolation goal.

Despite another good day at the office, the Dutchman is gradually improving with each game.

Though he has not yet reached the ultimate heights of his pre-knee injury days, the Rolls Royce image is certainly returning.

It is important that he regains those heights, particularly when Liverpool are competing for all 4 trophies this season.

