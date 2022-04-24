Skip to main content
Flashback: Everton 1-4 Liverpool | Reds Too Good For Sorry Toffees | Mohamed Salah's Brilliant Brace

The 239th Merseyside Derby saw Liverpool batter their city rivals, courtesy of a Mohamed Salah double.

Going into the December fixture, Everton were winless in their last seven, with Liverpool enjoying a blistering start to the season, having lost only once in all competitions at that time.

And the Reds - clear favourites that day (as they are today) - were on top from the off. Joel Matip and Salah missed two early gilt-edge openings before captain Jordan Henderson curled effort from the end of the box started the scoring before the tenth-minute mark.

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool were two goals to the good just twenty minutes in when Salah latched on to a through ball by Henderson and delightfully caressed a left-footed shot past Jordan Pickford at his far post.

But Everton hung in there and were on the scoresheet before halftime when Demerai Gray's deflected shot beat the onrushing Alisson Becker.

Nevertheless, 2-1 flattered the home side who were at the mercy of some scintillatingly fast football from the Reds and an in-form Salah.

The Egyptian doubled his tally after the hour mark after pouncing on a mistake from Everton captain Seamus Coleman. Salah dispossessed Coleman on the halfway line and ran half the length of the field to poke past an all but blameless Pickford.

Diogo Jota's beautiful finish from a tight angle saw the Portuguese join the scoring party with fifteen minutes left on the clock and seal the game - and three points - for Liverpoo

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar performance - and result - today, and will want to settle the game as soon as possible with a crunch Champions League semi-final in midweek.

Mohamed Salah

Another victory for Liverpool would see them go back within one point of title rivals Manchester City and at the other end of the table would leave Everton, with only 6 games left to play, just one point above the Premier League drop zone.

