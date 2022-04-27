The last time Liverpool played Villarreal, the Reds defeated the Spanish side 3-0. Can they do the same tonight?

The Reds completed a Merseyside derby double with a two-nil win at Anfield on Sunday, maintaining their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Hoping to achieve an unlikely quadruple, the Reds now turn their attention to the first leg of the semi-final in the Champions League, with Spanish side Villarreal the visitors on Wednesday night.

Here’s what happened when both sides last met.

Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana inspired Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Villarreal in 2016.

However, it was the away team who made the bright start and threatened Liverpool.

In the fourth minute, Bakambu’s cross was chested down by Soldado who set up Pérez Martínez to take a shot.

His deflected effort was importantly saved by Mignolet to prevent the Reds from suffering a setback.

Despite trailing 1-0 from the first leg and Villarreal’s bright start, Liverpool responded well.

In the seventh minute, Nathaniel Clyne’s low cross was initially pushed away by Areola.

Roberto Firmino, however, was the quickest to react to the loose clearance and delivered an inviting ball across the goal.

This led to the equaliser on aggregate after Bruno Soriano's misfortune, scoring an own-goal.

Since then, Liverpool kept applying the pressure and should have been out of sight in the first half.

Milner was Liverpool’s main source of creativity after delivering two delicious passes for Lallana and Can.

Fortunately for Villarreal, nothing came about. In the second half, Liverpool cranked it up.

Daniel Sturridge, who was left on the bench in the first leg, produced an overall solid performance when recalled.

Roberto Firmino delivered a man-of-the-match performance.

The skillful craft and samba magic from the Brazilian set up Sturridge who put Liverpool in control with a clinical finish.

After Villarreal's defender Victor Ruiz was sent off, Lallana ensured the victory and finished off Villarreal for good.

The Yellow Submarine sank at Anfield, while the Reds marched on to a European final.

