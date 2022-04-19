Skip to main content
Flashback: Liverpool Demolish Mancs 5-0 In Their Own Backyard | Big-Match Build-up | EPL

In October, the Reds took apart a ragged Manchester United side with Mohamed Salah at the peak of his powers. The win heaped pressure on then-United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer who was out of the job before the turn of the year.

Liverpool started in their typical 4-3-3 formation, with Diogo Jota operating on the left and James Milner starting in midfield. Manchester United opted for a 4-2-3-1, with Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford providing the width and Cristiano Ronaldo acting as the focal point up top.

The afternoon's first chance fell to Bruno Fernandes, who blazed over from just outside the six-yard box. He was quickly made to rue this spurned opportunity by Naby Keïta's fifth-minute opener.  

A clever Roberto Firmino through ball found Mohamed Salah who then played in the Guinean. One on one with David De Gea, Liverpool's number 8 was coolness personified, finishing his chance with aplomb. 1-0 early doors.

Naby Keita

The Red Devils were all over the place defensively and Diogo Jota punished them further just moments later. A mix-up between Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw was seized upon by Keïta who played a ball out wide to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back's first-time ball found the Portuguese at the back post and he put Liverpool two to the good.  

The visitor's third of the match came via Mohamed Salah just before the 40th-minute mark. A simple ball across the box from Keïta found the Egyptian, who finished emphatically with his right foot.

Salah added insult to injury in first-half stoppage time with his second of the afternoon.  His snapshot beat De Gea at his near-post and Liverpool were in dreamland going into halftime.  

Liverpool's number 11 capped off a historic afternoon with his third in the 50th minute. Played in by a sublime through-ball courtesy of Jordan Henderson, he looked to have taken one touch too many but was able to gather himself and lift the ball over De Dea and complete his hattrick.  This was the first Premier League hattrick by an opposing player at Old Trafford and crowned a performance Liverpool supporters will long remember.   

Mohamed Salah

Cristiano Ronaldo looked to have pulled one back for the home side in the 52nd minute but he was judged to have strayed offside by VAR. Soon after, halftime substitute Paul Pogba saw red in the 58th minute when his reckless challenge left Keïta in a heap. An initial yellow card was quickly changed to a red by VAR and the Frenchman was given his marching orders.  

Liverpool was content to wind down the rest of the match after seeing Keïta depart on a stretcher. 

This historic result moved Liverpool up to second in the table, a point behind the then league leaders Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah
