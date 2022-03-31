Flashback: Watford 0-5 Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | Mohamed Salah Sublime As Reds Run Riot
In-form Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 5-0 win over the Hornets in mid-October.
A Roberto Firmino hat-trick was overshadowed by a worldie finish in the second half from Salah, as Liverpool's dominant performance ruined Claudio Ranieri's welcome party.
This was the then-Watford manager's first game in charge after he replaced Xisco Munoz.
In a one-sided game at Vicarage Road, the home team was shell-shocked by Liverpool's free-flowing attacking football.
Sadio Mané netted early on, marking his 100th Premier League goal after being found by a beautifully threaded ball from Salah.
The Senegalese star was the third African player to reach this milestone.
Two Firmino goals on either side of the half-time interval put the game to bed.
Just short of the hour mark, Salah's glorious solo run and exquisite placed shot made it four.
The Bobby Dazzler closed the scoring in stoppage time, completing his first hat-trick since December 2018.
The win put Liverpool one point behind the then-league leaders Chelsea.
Now, six months on, Liverpool meet Watford this Saturday with a chance of going top for the first time since early December.
