Flashback: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | Divock Origi Wins It Late For Reds | Premier League

Back in December Divock Origi's last gasp winner at Molineux took Liverpool top of the league. Here's how it happened.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves

It was a cagey affair early on with both sides struggling to impose themselves or create anything of note. The first half-chance of the afternoon fell to Diogo Jota, whose goal-bound header was blocked by Leander Dendoncker.  

The Portuguese later found himself on the end of a good cross just after the half-hour mark but was unable to direct his back-post header on goal. 

Wolves' first sight of goal came late into the half. After a bit of skill to evade Liverpool defenders, Rayan Ait-Nouri's snatched shot flew well wide. Half time. 0-0.

The Reds started the second half with a bit more impetus and Jose Sa was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time to thwart Thiago on 49'.

Shortly after, Diogo Jota spurned a chance that was frankly harder to miss than it was to score. A mix-up between Sa and his defence presented Jota with a golden opportunity.  With Sa out of his area and a majority of the goal at his mercy, Liverpool's number 20 opted for power rather than placement and blasted his shot straight at Conor Coady on the goal line.  With this inexplicable miss, it began to feel like it just was not going to happen for Liverpool.  

This feeling of despair was only further reinforced in the 87th minute after Sadio Mané saw his close-range effort palmed aside brilliantly by Sa.  

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost, Liverpool found the breakthrough, with Divock Origi providing his club with yet another memorable goal in the final minute of stoppage time.  It was the result of a brilliant team move, with the Reds going from back to front in the span of 7 seconds.  A Virgil Van Dijk long ball was knocked forward by Mohamed Salah, who had the presence of mind to pick out Origi in the box.  The Belgian quickly swivelled and smashed home with his left foot, setting off raucous celebrations in the away end. 

