'Foden Who?', 'Wonder Kid' - Fans React To Kaide Gordon Performance For Liverpool Against Shrewsbury

'Foden Who?' - Fans React To Kaide Gordon Performance For Liverpool Against Shrewsbury
After Kaide Gordon's goal and performance in Liverpool's 4-1 win against Shrewsbury on Sunday, fans have taken to social media to have their say about the impressive 17 year old.
The player signed from Derby County showed great composure to equalise for the Reds after they went behind to a Daniel Udoh goal.
A brace from Fabinho and a brilliant Roberto Firmino back heel were enough to see Liverpool through to the FA Cup fourth round where they will face another home tie against Cardiff City.
Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley were also impressive in a much changed line up for Liverpool.
As fans posted on Twitter, they were full of praise for Gordon who became Liverpool's second youngest goalscorer.
'Wonder kid'
'Loan him out to the Championship next season, so he gets tons of game time and can develop. Then we'll have another Harvey Elliott at our disposal'
'Foden who?'
'He's got a bright future ahead of him'
'one for the future 100%'
