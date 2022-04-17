'Football Is About Creating Memories' - Alisson Becker Reflects On What Liverpool Could Achieve This Season

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was proud of his team as they beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and is looking forward to what they can achieve over the remainder of the season.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Reds are a point behind City in the title race, in the Champions League semi-finals and have already won the Carabao Cup so remain in the hunt on all fronts.

The Brazilian who has been in brilliant form this season told Liverpoolfc.com after the match that football is about creating memories and explained how the team are focussed on success.

"Football is about that as well, creating memories, and it’s fantastic when you can achieve your targets and when you can win trophies.

"It’s what we are trying to do every day by preparing ourselves to be the best as possible, the best we can to be on the pitch for this great club to make Liverpool FC winning, winning, winning all the time and winning all the trophies we have in front of us.

"We are really focused on that."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Tuesday when they host Manchester United at Anfield in a match that kicks off at 8pm.

