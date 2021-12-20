'Absolutely Gob Smacked By the Officiating' Football Pundit Reacts To Paul Tierney's Decisions In Liverpool's 2-2 Draw Against Tottenham

NBC Sports match commentator Arlo White has had his say on the poor officiating in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Premier League opponents Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite all that is going on with Covid-19 and how it is affecting the Premier League schedule, Liverpool's 2-2 draw is still the most talked about thing in football at the moment.

The Reds travelled to North London to face Tottenham Hotspurs in a what turned out to be a highly contested match.

Unfortunately, the football has not been the most talked about thing following the match but rather the poor officiating.

NBC Sports lead Football Commentator Arlo White has come out and discussed the officiating in what he called the "game of the week".

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I’ve slept on it, and I’m still absolutely gob smacked by the officiating in the #COYS v #LFC game. The standard, both on the field and VAR, was shockingly short of the level required to serve this league."

Like many Liverpool and rival supporters alike, Arlo White could not believe the level of officiating, or lack thereof, in the match.

The 2-2 draw saw Harry Kane (wrongfully) avoid being sent off for a horrific tackle on Andy Robertson just for the Scottish left back to be sent off later in the match for a very similar tackle.

The NBC Sports commentator is just the latest to come out against Premier League referee Paul Tierney's decision making in the 2-2 draw.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"Stating the obvious that Kane should have been sent off is not part of an agenda, it's just bleeding obvious", White went on to say.

Is it still possible to be the "Best League in the world" while having such a low standard for officiating?