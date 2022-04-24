'Football Without Origi Is Nothing' - Fans React As Divock Helps Liverpool Win Merseyside Derby

Divock Origi once again climbed off the bench to help Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday in a tense encounter.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Toffees frustrated Jurgen Klopp's team for an hour but it all changed in the 60th minute when the Belgian and teammate Luis Diaz entered the pitch.

Within two minutes, Origi had exchanged passes with Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian crossed to the far post where Andy Robertson headed home.

Origi killed off the game five minutes from time when he headed past Jordan Pickford at the Kop end after Diaz had volleyed across goal.

Liverpool fans have a special place in their hearts for Origi who is rumoured to be signing for AC Milan when his contract expires in the summer and they took to Twitter to show their appreciation.

'Tell him to stay'

'WE LOVE YOU DIVOCKKK'

'Origi is a better footballer than Ronaldo. Don't get me wrong. Ronaldo has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality Origi is the better football player…..'

'Liverpool Legend.'

'Football without Origi is nothing'

