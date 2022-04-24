Skip to main content

'Football Without Origi Is Nothing' - Fans React As Divock Helps Liverpool Win Merseyside Derby

Divock Origi once again climbed off the bench to help Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday in a tense encounter.

Divock Origi

The Toffees frustrated Jurgen Klopp's team for an hour but it all changed in the 60th minute when the Belgian and teammate Luis Diaz entered the pitch.

Within two minutes, Origi had exchanged passes with Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian crossed to the far post where Andy Robertson headed home.

Origi killed off the game five minutes from time when he headed past Jordan Pickford at the Kop end after Diaz had volleyed across goal.

Liverpool fans have a special place in their hearts for Origi who is rumoured to be signing for AC Milan when his contract expires in the summer and they took to Twitter to show their appreciation.

'Tell him to stay' 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'WE LOVE YOU DIVOCKKK'

'Origi is a better footballer than Ronaldo. Don't get me wrong. Ronaldo has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality Origi is the better football player…..'

'Liverpool Legend.'

'Football without Origi is nothing'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Andy Robertson Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League | Match Review

By Brennan Grose15 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Divock Origi Once Again The Hero As Liverpool Beat Everton In The Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Divock Origi Everton
Match Coverage

Watch: Divock Origi Scores To Put Liverpool Up 2-0 Against Everton | Merseyside Derby | Premier League

By Matt Thielen44 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Andy Robertson Scores Opener In Merseyside Derby After Sensational Play By Mohamed Salah | Liverpool v Everton

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Team News | Jordan Henderson Dropped To Bench

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Keita & Jota Start, Henderson Misses Out

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Calvert-Lewin Updates

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Strong Predicted XI Emerges Online But Henderson & Diaz Miss Out

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago