Opinion: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | If I Could Sign One Player From The Oppo...

While readers may instantly dismiss the idea of signing a player from a side pushing to be involved in the Championship play-offs, this player is destined for greatness.

Brennan Johnson, 20, is a versatile attacking midfielder who is being linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Welsh youngster has already been capped seven times at international level. Johnson has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence following a stellar loan spell at Lincoln City in 2020/21.

Capable of playing in a range of positions - in central midfield, and as a winger or centre-forward - the Johnson would be a shrewd, long-term investment for any of the Premier League's elite clubs.

This is especially true for the Reds as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Takumi Minamino all face an uncertain future at Anfield.

The player is valued at £900,000 and out of contract at the City Ground in 2023, according to Transfermarkt. He has made 39 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring eleven and assisting five.

Having already seemingly made plans to sign another young, attack-minded starlet Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, a move for Johnson would appear unlikely.

However, Klopp will no doubt be wary of the talents ahead of the FA Cup clash, whilst perhaps also keeping a close eye on a potential target.

